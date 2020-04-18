Greetings from Capps. We trust that you and yours are continuing to ride out the storm. I drove down to Conway for work last week. Still lots of road construction but lots of pretty spring scenery as well. As drives can be good for cabin fever, my wife, Jennifer, and I took a ride south on Hwy 65 last Saturday to view the beautiful Wisteria growing by the highway south of Harrison. We then cut over through Hasty and Jasper before heading back home. There were plenty of Dogwoods in bloom and nice views. I did notice a few cars at the Lutheran Church in Capps on Friday so I'm guessing that they had a small, social distanced Good Friday service there. Capps Full Gospel Pastors Eddie and Teresa made up care packages for the congregation with an encouraging letter and CD messages. Good to stay connected, especially during trying times. We got a call from Francis Flippo, our neighbor down the road, last night and talked to Hilda Robinson, another neighbor, this morning. Take care of yourself, take a walk or a drive to break up the monotony if you need to. Pray, catch up on reading, honey-do’s (oops, did I just say that) and don't forget to check on folks who may not have others around. Blessings, Doug

