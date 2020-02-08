Greetings from Capps. Hope you’re enjoying the spring-like weather we've been having in between rainy spells. It was 80 degrees last Sunday, can you believe it? Unfortunately, the warm temperatures and wind contributed to 2 fire calls for Capps Batavia Fire on the same day last Monday. Even in Colorado, I remember fire season starting early after a dry winter. Please be careful when burning trash or brush. Wait for cool, wet and low wind days before burning and never leave fire unattended. Our neighbor, Teresa Villines, from down the road, came by to visit with my wife, Jennifer on Monday as well. They hit it off right away. I had met her and her husband, Jack, earlier in the fall when my store manager and I had done some landscaping work for them. Back to the Capps Fire Department, I'd like to float the idea of having a community fund raiser in the spring or early summer. It might be a good opportunity to meet your neighbors and help raise funds for some much-needed gear for your volunteer firefighters. I’m going to run it past the board next Monday night but I'd be interested in your thoughts on that as well. I talked with Sharon Casey and her daughter, Theresa, on Tuesday. I was curious to know if she had kin in Parthenon after reading the book called, “Parthenon Revisited” that my wife picked up at the history museum talk 2 weeks ago. Sure enough, she does, there's lots of interesting history in the Ozarks that just needs to be mined out. Well, it looks like the groundhog saw his shadow and I saw one of Jennifer’s bright yellow crocus blooming the same day so I guess we might just as well get ready for spring but we'd better keep some firewood handy just the same. Blessings, Doug
