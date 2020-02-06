Hello Diamond City! Hope everyone is doing well. We have had a few days of wonderful weather now it looks like cool ones are back on us.
A few reminders:
Ladies Auxiliary with Diamond City Fire Department is having their Valentine's Day dinner Saturday, Feb. 8. Starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per some. Go enjoy so good food and music and support your volunteer fire department.
Diamond Hills Country Club is serving breakfast. Monday - Saturday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are open Monday -Thursday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday 7 a.m. 10 p.m. Karaoke starts at 7 p.m. Saturday 7 a.m to 10 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Don't forget catfish on Friday starting at 5 p.m. Lunch buffet on Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go support local business.
You all have a wonderful week.
