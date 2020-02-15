Hello Diamond City. Hope everyone had a great week.
Shari Marshall wanted me to post the following:
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made on Pastor Don's behalf to: Oaks Indian mission, P.O. Box 130, Oaks, OK 74359-0130 or, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, P.O. Box 8477, Topeka, KS 66608-9957, or Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, 350 6th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401.
If someone wants to send flowers, the address of the church is: First Presbyterian Church, 301/309 First Street NW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314.
A memorial service is planned for later in the spring here in Diamond City.
Betty is starting the RedHats, sign up will be Tuesday, Feb.18 from 9a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Diamond City community center. Any questions call Betty at (870) 416-2278 and leave a message she will get back to you.
Everyone have a great week.
Victoria French
