What a wonderful time for all who attended John Blizzard’s 100th birthday Saturday. He turned 100 on Sunday. Along with many local friends were popping in were his Granddaughter Jennifer Whitey, her kids Nate and Samantha Whitey, Samantha’s boyfriend Paul, of Mustang Oklahoma; Grandson Jeremy Mings and his two daughters, Suzy and Ali of Cambridge Illinois. John’s Son John Barry and wife Valerie of Wildwood, Missouri and daughter Jan and her husband Randy of Crestview Florida, who are currently staying with John .
The Food Cupboard appreciates everyone who supported it's efforts through the year and those who volunteered in preparing items for the needy at Christmas.
On Thursdat Nov. 14, Jolene Dunn was visited by her best friend Monreen Hersh of Ozark Missouri. Also visiting was Nonreen’s daughter, Sherry Roit and her fiancé, Robert McCoy of Seattle, Washington.
Happy Anniversary to Phil and Connie Swan’s January 7th and Happy Anniversary to John and Joan Hall
Happy Birthday to Craig Johnson Dec. 25. Birthday to Jared Burleson and Tina Burleson both on Jan. 3, Ashley Farrar Jan. 5, Bobby Lawrence the Jan. 11 and Scott Burleson on Jan 10th.
American Legion Bingo is taking a holiday break. Bingo will return on Jan. 23.
Attention Home School Parents. Lead Hill School District has an online program they are inviting you to check out and be a part of. For more information contact Superintendent Tami Richey at (870) 754-9868 or trichey@leadhillschools.net
Need a paper? Diamond City now has a Newspaper Stand right outside the DC City Hall.
