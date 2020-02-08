I was so sorry to hear that my friend Kathy Goodie’s husband Bill passed away last Friday , Jan 31st. Bill, originally from the St Louis area, loved the Ozarks and made this his retirement home with his wife Kathy. He will be missed by all of us here.
This evening everyone is invited to a Valentines Dinner/Dance hosted by the Diamond City Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at the DC Community Center with Dinner from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a dance with DJ Sounds of the South.
Big shout out to Rexina Campbell and family for the gracious donation of a new basketball scoreboards at the Lead Hill School.
Happy Birthday to Krissy Stapleton Feb. 6.
As you all know by now, Arvest Bank in Lead Hill was robbed last Thursday afternoon. We are grateful that know one in the bank or in our community was physically harmed. We appreciate all of our law enforcement personnel for ending this crises with no harm to our citizens.
Mrs. Clary and Future Business Leaders of America members attended the District VI FBLA conference in Mtn. Home where students competed in objective tests and performance events in the field of business. The following students placed at district and will move on to compete at the State FBLA Conference in Little Rock this Spring. Gavin Dickey- 1st Place Advertising; Meghan Seeley, Kaya Huebner, & Charlie Nix- 1st Place Marketing; Kylie Pena- 4th Place Intro to Business Communications; Satori Cooper and Hannah Scarlett- 4th Place Emerging Business Issue ; Isabelle Bear-5th Place Intro to Parliamentary Procedure ; Chase Rogers-5th Place Computer Problem Solving; Jirapat Tewsonreang- 5th Place Intro to Financial Math; Kaylie Ott- 5th Place Electronic Career Portfolio.
During the L.H School’s unit on Freedom, First Graders learned about the hardships caused by slavery and how people used quilt patterns to communicate while traveling along the Underground Railroad. Mrs. Kerley invited a talented quilter, her mother Barbara, to assist students in selecting materials, cutting patterns, and stitching pieces to create their own freedom quilt block.
Lead Hill School’s Ms. Amy Pirtle-Curis is looking to exhibit Lead Hill School memorabilia, pictures, and yearbooks from 1900 to present at the next parent-teacher conference on Feb. 13.
You can contact Amy at 436-6227
On Jan. 28, at the Lead Hill Vs. Omaha basketball game, students, were asked to join in honoring basketball legend; Kobe Bryant, by wearing Purple/Gold/Laker’s colors
Lead Hill Junior Class is asking for recipes from local community members. Cookbooks will be made to include your recipes and sold to raise money for their class. Please email your recipes to Ashley Peerce at apeerce@leadhillschools.net. We appreciation for your support.
Looks like the newspaper stand has been removed from Diamond City Hall.
