Spring is here, the flowers are blooming, the grass is green, and the moles are back. Oh well, keeps my backyard cat busy.
Looks like “2 Friends Café” here in town is open for business, take out only, Wednesdays thru Sundays 10 am to 2pm. Leanne and Violet are determined to get through the Corona Virus shut
down and be back up and running full time as soon as the Governor give the ok.
The “Well” appreciates all for your support.
Happy Birthday to Morgan Nuessner, April 30; Nancy Groen, May 1; Jeanette Milligan, May 1; Pam Milligan, May 5; Randy Center, May 6; Pat Bailey, May 7 and Mike Farrar and Will Spry both on May 9.
Lead Hill School District is looking forward to meeting its new kindergarteners and their parents. There will be a meet and greet as soon as possible. Kindergarten registration packets are available for students entering this fall. Students must be 5 years old on or before August 1, 2020. Packets have been mailed out to all Preschoolers enrolled in the Pre-KABC Program. Packets can be picked up or mailed to you. For more information, contact 870-436-5677 or 870-436-0506
Preschool Registration takes place May 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the preschool building.
The Diamond City/Lead Hill Rescue Squad Thrift Shop is temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus. Donations are being accepted out front of the store. Please do not leave items in the rain. Greeting Card. and eyeglasses are being collected and repurposed by the VFW. Drop off at the Thrift Shop, normally open Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Also you can bring ‘em to me Suzy Trimble here at 111 Mimosa St, and leave on my porch. Phone 870- 436-2452.
Shout out to my friends Don and Margret Smith for their donation of greeting cards.
Donations are needed for upkeep of our local cemeteries . Cedar Grove, send to: Dorothy Taylor, 14711 Cedar Grove Road, Lead Hill 72644; Locust Cemetery send to: Sue Trimble, PO Box 477, Lead Hill 72644; Milum Cemetery Fund, send to: PO Box 302, Lead Hill 72644. A note from one of Milum’s board members; the dumpster is for cemetery use only. Please do not dump other items..
