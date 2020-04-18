The hummingbirds are showing up. I put my feeders up at my friend Don's house and a few minutes later he had a hummer.
Happy birthday to A.M Rogers and Francie Johnson April 20, Barbara Hudson April 22 and Happy Birthday to my good neighbor Eddie Farmer April 21.
We’re still in a holding pattern with the Coronavirus. I’ve made it out to the Dollar Store, L.H.Country Mart and ordered take out, but overall trying to stay close to home. Boone County, as of last Tuesday, had three confirmed cases and one deceased. A big shout out to doctors, nurses, EMT’s and all of the healthcare community for their tireless efforts. All over people are pitching in, making masks to donate. Volunteers at schools are making sure the kiddo's have lunch, sending out buses to deliver.
For those of us who are quarantined or just haven’t made it by city hall: I just noticed, while paying my water bill, that the sign at city hall is back up, clean and in line with the State Highway Dept. guidelines. Mayor Thompson appreciates Steven and Mark who did a killer job on the sign. He can’t say enough about the work Steven, Mark, Chris, Frances and the entire council have been doing and he is looking forward to what the future brings for our little town.
Abe Clary says there’s still a good variety of plants and flowers at the school’s FFA greenhouse. He’s hoping you'll get over there and clean them out. Due to the CoronaVirus, you need to give him a call at 416-0599. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p,m. daily and Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Looks like the thrift shop is temporarily closed due to the Coronavirus. Freda Widner tells me donations are being accepted in front of the store and she is looking forward to when the shop can open again. Please do not leave items in the rain. Greeting Cards and eyeglasses are being collected and repurposed. Drop off at the thrift shop, normally open, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also you can bring ‘em to me Suzy Trimble here at 111 Mimosa St., and leave on my porch. Ph. 436-2452.
Donations are needed for upkeep of our local cemeteries. Cedar Grove, send to: Dorothy Taylor, 14711 Cedar Grove Road, Lead Hill 72644; Locust Cemetery, Sue Trimble, PO Box 477, Lead Hill 72644, Milum Cemetery Fund, PO Box 302, Lead Hill 72644. A note from one of Milum’s board members; the dumpster is for cemetery use only. Please do not dump other items.
