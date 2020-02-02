So sorry to hear that Pastor Donald Riechers died Monday, Jan. 27 at 94 years. Don was Pastor of The Lord of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Diamond City. He was a chaplain, friend and loyal member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10417 for over 30 years and a life time member American Legion Post 340. The couple moved to North Liberty, Iowa to be close to Son Carl. Arrangements are being made for a memorial service in Diamond City at a date to be determined. Sympathy cards can be sent to Wanda at Apt. 354, Keystone Place 1275 West Evergreen Road, North Liberty, IA 52317.
Today, Saturday, at 11a.m. there will be a Memorial Service for our friend and neighbor Harley Draves, who died on Dec.10, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Diamond City.
Happy Birthday to Kathy McGraw Jan. 27, Happy Birthday to Crystal West Feb. 3, Nancy Albright Feb. 2, Crissy Stapleton Feb. 6, my daughter Darlene Feb. 7, Darrell Hall Feb. 8 and Debby Parker Feb. 9.
Jim and Mary Wisnieski returned recently from a trip to the warm sun of Texas. They spent a week at South Padre Island then family visits were made in San Antonio, College Station and Fort Worth. Mary shares, “it’s always good to get back to the beautiful Ozark Mountains”
There will be a Blood Drive at the L.H School Feb. 7 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment call (800) 733-2767.
Feb. 7, will be Broken Vessels next First Fruits Friday. Stop by, shop and make a purchase or you can make a donation. All proceeds will go to Lead Hill Pee Wee program. Questions, call Jody at (870) 577-0373. The shop is located at 104 Hwy 14, in Lead Hill.
American Legion Bingo is now up and running. Bingo will return every Thursday
Need a paper? Diamond City now has a newspaper stand right outside the DC City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.