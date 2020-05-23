Monday, Memorial Day began after the Civil War, as a way to honor the brave men and women who died in military service to the United States. For many Americans, this means acknowledging that sacrifice by celebrating their freedoms together with family and friends. This is a time to remember our fallen; it should be a somber reminder of the brave sacrifice men and women have made to keep the United States a free and just society.
Next Saturday, May 30, a rabies clinic takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Diamond City Community Center, 232 W. Grand Ave, sponsored by Ozark Homeward Bound. A 3 year Rabies Vaccine, $15; Canine & Feline Distemper $10; Canine Bordetella $10. Tim Addis, DVM will administer vaccines. Donations of dog & cat food and or kitty litter will be greatly appreciated. Questions, call city hall at 870-422-7212, Homeward Bound President Lynda Daniel 870-741-1055
An update on The Broken Vessels Resale Shop’s hours. Starting next week, May 27, hours will be Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m and Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Our LH Chamber of Commerce is considering opening a Farmers’ Market the beginning of next month at the white block building next to The Well. They are in need of your input, for instance what time of day on a Saturdays would you prefer? 10 a.m. to 2p.m. has been suggested. They are considering hosting the market every other Saturday to start, possibly, May 30 thru October 3. A $5 per seller will go toward our Chamber’s ability to provide scholarships for our local school, annual events such as the 4th of July Picnic, & many other projects for our community. A seasonal membership is also suggested? Please share your opinions on FB at Lead Hill chamber of commerce or contact Aundrea Rogers at 870-0276. The Chamber looks forward to your opinion on how we can make this successful for our town.
Please watch out for turtles on the roads as the weather warms up.
