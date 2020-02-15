Hope all had a Happy Valentines Day.
Bill Downs Longtime resident of Lead Hill passed away on Jan.11. Bill was a mechanic and loved working on old cars and was a wonderful artist.
A surprise 40th wedding anniversary party was held for Fred and Edna Gardner Sunday afternoon Feb. 2 at their son Danny's house in Diamond City. A good time was had by all, and everything was great. The couple appreciates everyone for coming. There were lots of friends, family, cards, gifts, and hugs.
Stitch in Time Quilt Guild welcomes new members. Come join our friendly, creative guild. Come show off your talents. We love to learn and experience new ideas. We meet the 3rd Tuesday of the month at Diamond City Methodist Church. We are a fun, caring group of gals.
Happy birthday to Cindy Ladas Feb. 3, happy birthday to Janelle Farmer Feb. 9, Cole Bates Feb. 10, happy birthday to Joy Peterson Feb.15, happy birthday to Val Dalton Feb. 17 and to Chuck Ritchey Feb. 19.
Lead Hill Junior Class is asking for recipes from local community members. Cookbooks will be made to include your recipes and sold to raise money for their class. Please email your recipes to Ashley Peerce at apeerce@leadhillschools.net. We appreciation for your support.
Pastor Don Riechers’ funeral was held Saturday, Feb. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Memorial Gifts may be made on Pastor Don’s behalf to Oaks Indian Mission, P.O. Box 130, Oaks, OK 74359-0130 or to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, P.O. Box 8477, Topeka, KS 66608-9957; or Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity, 350 6th Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Pastor Don lead The Lord of The Lake Lutheran Church in Diamond City for many years until his retirement in 2011, he remained active in the church until moving to Iowa with wife Wanda. A memorial service will be held in Diamond City later in the spring.
