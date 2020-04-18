Last week, one of our good friends, Buster Widner, died. He would always call me and tell me to put in the paper about the Ridgeway get together at Western Sizzlin. He sure was a nice man. My sympathy to his family.
When all five of my children were still home, my mother and I would spend a few days before Easter sewing dresses for all of her granddaughters, Ronda, Pam, Lynda and Angela. My husband Lee and our three boys, John, Chuck and Alex would also dress up for the occasion. On Easter, I would cook a big Easter dinner before church. After church was over, we all would come home and have a big dinner. My parents would come to join us as well. Then afterward, the children would hide and find Easter eggs. My three youngest children would use Easter baskets to hunt eggs. Through the years, as each one grew up, married, and had their own family, we still would have a big Easter dinner and then hide eggs afterward. I sure miss those wonderful days. What a busy and wonderful life our family of seven had. This year, we could not go to church or have a family gathering because of the Covid 19 virus. Since I have been dealing with cancer over the past year or so, I no longer have the energy to cook big meals. Now my family does those things for me. Thank you God for my family.
My grandson Tyler Austin recently had a birthday. Also having birthdays this month are Theshia Crow and Phil Treat.
