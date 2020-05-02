Last week, Johnnie Austin, Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat mowed my yard. It sure looks green and lush after all the rain we have had.
My grandson Matt Crow and his family came over for a little while yesterday and visited with us outside and far apart from one another. I sat in a lawn chair on my porch while they stood out in the sun. It was sure good to see them.
Steve Eames visited with Darwin Cash. Paul and Annie Lee have a new great grand-baby. Clint and Teresa Simmons will have an anniversary in a few days.
On Monday, my daughter Ronda Austin and I went to see my sister, Carolyn Green. Also there were her daughter Pam Grimes and David Grimes. They did some yard work and other things for Carolyn while they were here. Her birthday was March 31 and I was finally able to bring her birthdaygift to her. We all sat 6 to 8 feet apart from each other. It was great to see them all. It had been a long time since I saw her last.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton came down last week and brought my daughter Lynda and I some ice cream cones. She always comes to the front door and hands off things to us. They could be Morill mushrooms, flowers, a birthday cookie or ice cream cones. What a good neighbor she is.
My grandson Chris Crow took me to my doctor on Friday. They drew my blood.
I have been enjoying watching the gospel channel on my antennae on Sundays.
The shinbone is a device for finding furniture in a dark room.
