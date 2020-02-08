On Sunday, I felt better and went to church. We had a lunch at church in between the 2 services. It was a beautiful day yesterday.
On Monday, my daughter Ronda Austin took me to town. We got my car tags, paid my car insurance, and then I went to a grocery store and bought a few things. Usually my daughters do all of my shopping.
Last week, Steve Eames went with his sister and brother-in-law, Maxine and Randy Rogers, up to Branson, Nixa, Hollister and Ozark, Missouri. His visitors were John and Theshia Crow one evening last week.
Nancy Sharp visited with us and brought her news. We always have a great visit.
Mandie Treat visited with me this past Saturday. Johnnie and Ronda Austin came over while she was here.
My neighbor Rhonda Pemberton brought me some banana bread on Saturday. It is nearly gone. A house built by Floyd and Lora Turpening on Rains Road burned to the ground one morning last week.
My grandson Chris came over last Thursday and brought a beef roast which we had for lunch. He had taken me to my doctor earlier that morning for a check up.
Johnnie Rex and SueWilson attended the Super Bowl watch party at their daughter, Shellie Johnson's home. There were several family and friends there. Birthdays in February are Paul Woolston and Adam Johnson.
My sympathy to Allen and Billie Young in the death of his niece and sister-in-law in McMinnville, Tennessee. They drove there yesterday to attend the funeral on Monday.
There is always one fine week weather wise in February according to the Farmer's Almanac.
Not to brag or anything, but I got the new high score on my scales today!
