On Monday, my daughter Ronda came and mowed my yard. I sat on the porch and watched her. It really felt good sitting in the sun. She bought me a new outdoor chair for Mother's Day and I was glad to use it.
Nancy Sharp came by and brought me her news. We visited for a little while. They had church at Ridgeway Church of Christ this past Sunday. I haven't been back to church yet. I am supposed to get the results of my CT scan this Wednesday.
These rains have really washed out my road on Crow Lane. It is really a mess. I called maintenance on Monday. It appears they are all out working on the roads today.
My grandson Chris Crow came over on Sunday and fixed me sausage gravy and biscuits, eggs and sausage.
Steve Eames talked to his niece, Becky Hanlin, Art Fiveash, Paul and Annie Lee and his sister Maxine Rogers last week.
My granddaughter-in-law Briley Austin had a birthday on Sunday and my grandson Matt Crow had a birthday on Monday.
Happy birthday to my friend Skip Hefley whose birthday is close to the end of the month. She has been staying in since March 25 and is about to go stir crazy like most of us. She has been going to physical therapy for her tendonitis, which has helped some.
Usually I have already bought flowers for Decoration Day, but I haven't yet this time.
Justin, Shawna, Faith, Colton and Ashley Wilson had lunch on Sunday with Donnie and Eva Wilson. They were celebrating Donnie's birthday.
Johnny Rex and Sue Wilson attended the drive-through at the Community Crossroads Church parking lot on Friday evening honoring the graduating seniors from Bergman High School. Their granddaughter Hailey Wilson is a member of the graduating class. On Sunday afternoon, Johnny Rex and Sue attended a graduation party in the home of Galicia and Dub Trammell honoring their son Kody. He graduated from Valley Springs.
On Saturday evening, Phil and Lynda Treat joined Mandie Treat and Jeff Dixon for dinner at Napolitos. It had been a long time since they had been there and the food was great.
“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you'll land among the stars.”
