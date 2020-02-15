It's been a cold weekend. We didn't have much company or go anywhere if we didn't have to.
My daughter Ronda Austin came over this Monday and cut my hair very short. It was shedding like a dog's hair. On Feb. 14 I will go in for more blood workup.
On Feb. 18, I will have my second chemotherapy treatment
Pam Grimes came to see her mom Carolyn Green this past Saturday. They had a good time together. Carolyn's son Justin Green came in also from Mt. Home. He always takes care of her computer troubles, if she is having any that week. He also checks her car and airs up her tires. How blessed it is to have such good children.
Last Thursday, I made a rhubarb and gooseberry pie. My grandson Chris Crow came and brought hamburgers and fried chicken from Sonic.
Johnnie and Ronda Austin and Lynda Treat had lunch on Sunday after church with me.
Jan. 31 was my parents Charles and Vada Wilson's wedding anniversary. This would have been their 86th. They always made fried peach pies on their anniversary. In their memory, Ronda Austin bought a jar of peach preserves and we rolled out canned biscuits as big around as we could. We then put the preserves in them and then fried them. They were nearly as good as Mom and Dad's fried peach pies. We miss you, Mom and Dad. You were the best.
Valentines day is John and Theshia Crow's anniversary. I wish them the best.
Feb. 8 was my dad's birthday. He would have been 104 years old.
Steve Eames' great nephew Gray Simmons will be eight years old on the Feb. 18. Steve talked to his cousin Ruby Watters on the phone. She is doing pretty good now. He also talked on the phone with Nelda Fiveash. He has been carrying in wood to keep the stove hot.
Johnny Rex Wilson, Tom Weatherly, Shellie Johnson, and all of her sons went to Branson on Saturday to watch Courtland Wilson play in a basketball game.
Nancy Sharp met Tina and Brayden McCain on Sunday at the home of Glen and Lemae Sattler. They visited with them for a while and then Brayden came back home with Nancy. He will be spending a couple of weeks with her.
For every thunderstorm in February will be a cold spell in May.
“Today is the tomorrow I worried about yesterday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.