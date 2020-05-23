Congratulations to the class of 2020 Green Forest, Berryville, Eureka Spring,Alpena and all the rest of the school. I can say one thing you all know how to do it up. We will never forget 2020.
Congratulations to Gage Lowe and Abby Bradley.
Brayden Lowe spend Thursday with his grandparents John and Sue Lowe.
We shock to see on facebook that Hannah Bradley and Michael Norris had got married. May 16 my Aunt Daisy birthday. Congratulations to Hannah and Michael may you have a long and happy married life together. It a year 2020 we will not forget.
Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe met his sister Nancy Bennett in Branson West and went out to eat at
Billy Gail's. It had been 20 year since I had ate there. Their hash-brown is still as good as it was and since SDC isn't opening you can get in there. That place is always packed no parking place. It goes that way all
year. The table was every other table with hand sanitizer on it.
Anthony Jordan Tibbets, 24, of Green Forest went to a new home in heaven on May. The family of Anthony has our deepest sympathy.
The Crawdad days was cancelled in Harrison and then on Thursday May 14 we had plan to attend the Rock Bottom and it was cancelled on May 15 maybe next year. Stay Home and Get well.
Sorry to hear about Little Richard died at 87. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Now top of everything we may get killer hornets 2020 is a year we are not to forget.
There was barbecue party for Chris Lowe 42 birthday. Those who know helped Chris celebrate was Brayden Lowe, Madison Lowe, Lizzy Nay, Donna Mcwhorter of Branson Mo. John and Sue Lowe and Kevin Lowe.
A get well to Jim Bakker who had a stroke hasn't been able to be on t.v. saw his picture in
Branson paper. Get well Soon.
Sorry to hear about 2 friend that I grew up with. The family of Larry Carter and Ronnie Snow has our deepest sympathy.
Big crowd attend Bingo Friday night. I can't see why they are getting to play and other things get
cancel. Sorry to learn about 3 guys on Sunday May 17. Don't know their names our thought and prayer
are with the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.