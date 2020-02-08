Has anyone realized that today is 02/02/2020 and that it can also be read backwards.
Well today is a big day for all of us my favorite number is 3 and today I have 3 thing is important a grand son turn 18 today and it is groundhog day they said he didn't see his shadow and the biggest day of our life is the Chiefs game. Go Chiefs our prayer are with number 15 Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs.
My son and I was going to Branson Friday night to go and play bingo but he was having trouble with his brakes had to tear into them and I said don't worry about it. I'm glad we didn't go they had their big table like they did on Nov. 22. The whole gang won big the same guy won the t.v. two months in a row. I need a new t.v. I be happy with one. Now I know I'm done there was one couple got up and left their dawpers and let everyone know it was rig they walked out of there. I had save money to go play bingo I took my bingo money and got me a Metal Feathers and Metal truck at least I see what I got and not give it to the one that won every game of the drawing game. It is a dirty game.
Benefit dinner and auction for Beverly (Berry) Howerton the wife of Lynn Howerton is a long time of Berryville and the daughter of the late Leroy and Della Berry of Lampe, Missouri. Has been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. All proceed from Dinner and Auction for medical expenses for Beverly Saturday Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Southern Heights Baptist Church 729 Hwy 221 South Berryville, Ar.
72616 Brenda Snyder (870) 423-6858 or (870) 480-2773. I have known Beverly all my life she is younger than me we use to work at the garment place and only place besides Tyson was Glick Garment Plant in Berryville. I hate to hear the news. Get well we will pray for you.
Got some sad news this week a coworker at SIlver Dollar City guide to go home Sunday Jan. 26. Gary Richard 74 of Harrison. He had retired from SDC. Gary was a sweet person to work with. Every Monday morning he would let me know why I didn't have any news in the paper this week. Well Gary I hope you are reading this in heaven. I didn't forget you Gary. His wife Bobbie Richard and family has our deepest sympathy. The family of Edward (Ed) Pharis has our deepest sympathy my son and husband had got him to cut their hair.
The family of Joyce Mcmullen of Berryville has our deepest sympathy she was a sweetheart. I
was in the Happenings books and Gift store many of times.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe went shopping in Eureka Springs Saturday at Metal Feathers store.
Roger Holiday visit Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe and Kevin Lowe.
Roger Holiday and Donna Butler went to Springfield , Mo. to Dr. and lunch at Captain Ds.
Saturday visitors of Roger Holiday was Kevin Lowe, John Lowe of Oak Grove and Rolly Francis.
