It is getting closer to the Super Bowl just 7 more days. I am excited this week it has been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl and this year is the first year I have got a Chiefs Player picked out. My eyes is going to be on number 15 Patrick Mahomes. GO KANSAS CITY CHIEFS!
If you go out to a party somewhere be safe coming home I'm getting my snacks and my drinks non alcoholic drinks together and I am staying home with my Dr. Pepper and the Chief.
Kevin Lowe and Sue Lowe took John Lowe to Branson, Missouri to the doctor and then on the way home they stopped and picked Nancy Bennett and her little dog and they spent Friday night with Kevin Lowe and then we all went to Kevin and repair and fix up his house. Donna Butler and Roger visit and then Saturday night Kevin and Sue Lowe took Nancy home. The snow up there on Friday was pretty.
Was sorry to learn the passing Edward Irving Pharis he was a sweet guy my family would go and get their hair cut. The family has our deepest sympathy.
Donna Butler, John Lowe and Sue Lowe help clean and hang picture for Kevin on Sunday.
Everyone is in shock after a helicopter crash and kill Kobe Bryant and daughter and seven more. He was a famous basketball player and they were on their way to play basketball.
Daniel Morgan visit Sunday night with Kevin Lowe. Shirley Cain visit Monday with Nancy Bennett. Sue Lowe went on a shopping trip to get some Kansas City Chiefs shirt. The family of Alex of Springfield has our deepest sympathy.
Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Gordon got back from Phoenix, Arizona they went on a pipe line meeting. It was beautiful out the in 70’s and 80’s wish they brought some here.
