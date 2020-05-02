Good Monday morning we woke up to the temp 57. I can live with that. Just think 2 week ago on April 14 we woke up to snow. We made it through another week. We got out to work on the yard and set out the house flowers. I don't like the weather forecast hail and wind we can make it.
Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe visited Monday with Chris Lowe, Brayden, Madison and Lizzy Nay. James of Branson, Missouri. spent Monday night with his mother Lizzy Nay, Chris Lowe, Brayden and Madison.
Johnny Gordon left to go to Oklahoma to attend his brother- in- law Jack Ramsey. Linda Gordon is staying a while with sister Judy.
The humming birds are here so it must be spring. They came last week in the snow.
How many grandparents are picking up your grand kids lunch and breakfast everyday? John and Sue Lowe pick up and take to their grandkids. They took pictures last Friday on Facebook. Somehow we didn't get on there. Saw Carol, she was there.
Rolly Francis of Ridgedale visited last week with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
Like thank the school for doing that. We are all in it together. Just heard that my husband has another month
off. We put out a garden and got rid of a lot of plants. I have more they are free.
Mr. and Mrs. John Lowe visited with Donna Butler and Roger Holiday.
A get well to Shirley Mcalister who has been in hospital but is home now.
