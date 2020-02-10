Are you looking for a new career? A new job opportunity? North Arkansas College is hosting a Career Fair at Pioneer Pavilion on the south campus of North Arkansas College on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open and free to the public.
If you are a high school student trying to make a decision about what to do after high school, a college student about to complete your educational program and enter the workforce, or an adult simply interested in a new career field, join us at the fair and explore what local employers have available.
Over 36 companies will be recruiting and hiring employees including Baxter Healthcare, FedEx Freight, NARMC, Big Cedar Lodge, Ducommun, Missouri State Police, Harrison Fire Department, Arkansas Department of Transportation, Baxter Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health System, New Beginnings School of Cosmetology to name a few.
Arrive at the career fair dressed professionally and bring a résumé. Employers will be expecting to meet potential employees who are willing to shake hands and ask for a job.
For more information or to reserve a table, call Rebecca Martin at (870) 391-3152.
