HARRISON, AR – The Arkansas Division of Higher Education (ADHE) has approved North Arkansas College to offer a new two-year associate of applied science in turf management degree. The new degree will have an agricultural foundation, but will include business and technical courses that are important to the turf industry.
“North Arkansas College is breaking ground as the first community college in Arkansas to offer turf management,” commented President Randy Esters. “I’m excited to see these graduates fill a need that’s been expressed by regional employers.”
Turf management is an in-demand occupation based on the 2018-19 Projected Employment Opportunities List published by the Governor’s Office and the Department of Workforce Services.
Harrison is located in close proximity to many golf courses and resorts in Arkansas and southern Missouri. North Arkansas College offers reduced tuition for students located in Taney, Ozark, Stone and Barry counties in Missouri.
This new program prepares graduates for a career in the turf management industry in sports, municipal, or residential settings. Studies include the science of managing turf grass, including horticulture, pest control, proper irrigation techniques, and weed management; the business of managing turf grass, including inventory control, and communication; and basic maintenance of turf grass equipment. Students will complete an internship and/or work at a turf facility as part of the program.
The turf management degree can lead to careers as golf course superintendents, athletic field managers, parks manager, grounds manager, professional tree trimmers or industry sales.
Advising will begin in February and the first class will begin in August. Students can begin enrolling in turf management this summer.
