Kim Rosson, Executive Director of the North Arkansas Medical Foundation, has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the local businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosson states, “We want to take this opportunity to thank all those who have reached out to our Hospital, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, in support of our Healthcare staff with your donations, food, fabric masks, supplies, prayers and much more. We are very grateful to this community.”
The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center has had to make many changes to their daily operations and patient care during these rather uncertain times. The Foundation has received numerous donations to help them along. The daily arrivals of food, fabric masks, supplies and many other items paired with kindness and prayers have warmed the hearts of patients, doctors, nurses and the many staff members at NARMC.
For more information about the Foundation and how you can help make a difference, call Kim Rosson at 870-414-4549 or email kim.rosson@narmc.com. Donations can be made online at www.narmc.org or mail your donation to NAM Foundation 620 N. Main Street Harrison, AR 72601 All funds received will go to the public health emergency fund in the fight against COVID-19.
