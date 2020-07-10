OZARK OPPORTUNITIES, INC. has announced that the Summer Non-Emergency and Emergency Energy Assistance programs will begin Monday, July 13. This program’s goal is to assist low-income households cope with the high costs of electricity used for cooling their homes. This is a one-time assistance payment per program per year. The programs will run through Sept. 30 or until funds have been exhausted. See below for contact information. All applicants must provide identification and proof of income for all household members for the month prior to application. A copy of electric, propane, and/or natural gas bills is also required. Other information may be requested at the time of application. Please apply in the county in which you live.
Once programs have started, applications can be downloaded, completed and uploaded, or printed from the Ozark Opportunities, Inc. website: www.ozarkopp.org under the Community Services, Utility Assistance Section. Applications may also be obtained from take-one boxes located at our administrative building, outreach offices, via fax, mail or email.
Although non-emergency assistance does not require an appointment, all other services do. Applicants for the Non-Emergency Program can mail in or drop off their applications at the addresses listed below. For all other programs, please call
to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be conducted by phone or by video.
Income eligibility guidelines:
Family size monthly countable income yearly countable income 1 $1,696 $20,352 2 $2,218 $26,616 3 $2,740 $32,880
4 $3,275 $39,300 5 $3,835 $46,020
6 $4,395 $52,740
7 $4,955 $59,460
8 $5,515 $66,180
9 $6,075 $72,900
10 $6,635 $79,620
Baxter County-contact Terry or Johnny at 870-425-5118 or 870-421-0256.
Take one and drop box location:
1318 Bradley Dr. Suite 16
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Fax number 870-425-5118
Boone County-contact Tammy or Rebecca at 870-741-2089.
Take one and drop box location:
1856 Church Park Dr. Suite C
Harrison, AR 72601
Fax number: 870-741-2090
Marion County-contact Terry or Johnny at 870-449-6250 or 870-425-5118.
Take one and drop box location:
300 West 11th St. in Yellville
Please mail Marion County forms to:
1318 Bradley Dr. Suite 16
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Fax number: 870-425-5118
Newton County-contact Tammy or Rebecca at 870-446-2222 or 870-741-2089.
Take one and drop box location:
506 West Court
Jasper, AR
Please mail Newton County forms to:
1856 Church Park Dr. Suite C
Harrison, AR 72601
Fax number: 870-741-2090
Searcy County-contact Marie at 870-448-2414 or 501-757-0155.
Take one and drop box location:
110 Ruff St.
Marshall, AR
Please mail Searcy County forms to:
P.O. Box 473
Clinton, AR 72031
Fax number: 501-745-2437
Van Buren County-contact Marie at 501-757-0155.
Take one and drop box location:
100 Success Dr. Suite 176
Clinton, AR
Please mail Van Buren County forms to:
P.O. Box 473
Clinton, AR 72031
Fax number: 501-745-2437
The Ozark Opportunities, Inc. admin building is located at 701 East Prospect in Harrison.
