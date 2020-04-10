Ozark Opportunities, Inc. is preparing a community needs assessment in anticipation of COVID-19 related funds in the future. Please take a moment to share how your community members, families and friends have been affected. It is important to know what needs our communities are experiencing as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is for our service area; Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy, and Van Buren counties.
Please take a moment and complete the survey by going to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8K6CZYF
