The PTA Founder’s Day Banquet will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the JPH Conference Room at Northark. This event is to honor local Reflections winners and volunteers. Tickets for the banquet ceremony and lunch are $15.00 and award winners eat free. For tickets please visit www.eventbrite.com/o/harrison-pta-council-29046940175 or contact Kelly Huff at (870) 715-5171.

