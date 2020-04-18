The Ridge Runner Cloggers will be joining dance studios and industry professionals across the state for Arkansas’ Day of Dance on Friday, June 12. The event aims to educate Arkansans on the many benefits of dance as part of a healthy lifestyle through direct interaction with the dance community.
The Department of Health and Human Services recommends 30 minutes of daily exercise. Dance is a great way to exercise providing physical, mental, and emotional benefits. Studies have shown that dance improves cardiovascular health, cognitive performance, flexibility and balance, relieves stress and anxiety, and generally boosts your mood. Dance has also been shown to reduce the risk of osteoporosis, depression, and Alzheimer’s.
Tamsyn Simon, Director of the Ridge Runner Cloggers in Harrison, is coordinating the event as part of her duties as the reigning Pure International Ms. Arkansas. In preparation for the national competition, Simon has been challenged with developing a project to impact the lives of others in a positive way, keeping in line with the organizations’ Be the Impact initiative. Combining this with her personal platform, Dance for Your Life, which encourages dance as part of a healthy lifestyle, Arkansas’ Day of Dance was born.
Locally the, Ridge Runner Cloggers will be offering a family-friendly "intro to clogging" class on Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m. Participants will learn a few basic clogging steps and a fun routine. There is no cost to attend and all ages are welcome. Call the studio at 870-688-1662 to register.
The RRC Studio is located at 206 W. Rush just off the Harrison square and offers clogging classes for all ages as well as line dancing the last Friday of every month. For more information, goto RidgeRunnerCloggers.com or find the studio on Facebook.
For more information on Arkansas’ Day of Dance, find the event on Facebook or Instagram.
