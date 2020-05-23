The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas has announced eligibility guidelines for senior citizens to qualify for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Seniors who qualify can receive $50.00 in coupons that can be exchanged for fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs and honey at local farmer’s markets and roadside stands.
Qualifying conditions are as follows:
Must be age 60 or over
Must be an Arkansas resident that resides in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy or Washington counties
Income limits cannot be exceeded
Only one coupon book per household will be issued
Income limits
1 person in household $1,926
2 people in household $2,607
3 people in household $3,289
4 people in household $3,970
Instructions
Complete the application. Applications are available by mail and can be requested by calling 800-432-9721 or by contacting your local office, or downloaded at aaanwar.org
Include a copy of your proof of income and photo ID.
Complete the Authorized Representative Proxy form on the back of the application ONLY if you need to designate someone to pick up your coupon book or do your shopping for you.
Return the application in person to your local Area Agency on Aging by placing it into the secure drop box outside the office door, or return the application by mail to your local office.
Branch office locations
Baxter County
PO Box 1033
Mountain Home, AR 72653
870-425-9811
Benton County
PO Box 1567
Bentonville, AR 72712
479-273-9424
Boone County
PO Box 1847
Harrison, AR 72602
870-743-1623
Carroll County
PO Box 254
Berryville, AR 72616
870-423-6114
Madison County
PO Box 1047
Huntsville, AR 72740
479-738-2524
Marion County
PO Box 406
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-3750
Newton County
PO Box 341
Jaspar, AR 72641
870-446-2337
Searcy County
PO Box 337
Marshall, AR 72650
870-448-3155
Washington County
PO Box 9147
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479-442-5194
