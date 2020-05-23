The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas has announced eligibility guidelines for senior citizens to qualify for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Seniors who qualify can receive $50.00 in coupons that can be exchanged for fresh fruits, vegetables, cut herbs and honey at local farmer’s markets and roadside stands.

Qualifying conditions are as follows:

Must be age 60 or over

Must be an Arkansas resident that resides in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy or Washington counties

Income limits cannot be exceeded

Only one coupon book per household will be issued

Income limits

1 person in household $1,926

2 people in household $2,607

3 people in household $3,289

4 people in household $3,970

Instructions

Complete the application. Applications are available by mail and can be requested by calling 800-432-9721 or by contacting your local office, or downloaded at aaanwar.org

Include a copy of your proof of income and photo ID.

Complete the Authorized Representative Proxy form on the back of the application ONLY if you need to designate someone to pick up your coupon book or do your shopping for you.

Return the application in person to your local Area Agency on Aging by placing it into the secure drop box outside the office door, or return the application by mail to your local office.

Branch office locations

Baxter County

PO Box 1033

Mountain Home, AR 72653

870-425-9811

Benton County

PO Box 1567

Bentonville, AR 72712

479-273-9424

Boone County

PO Box 1847

Harrison, AR 72602

870-743-1623

Carroll County

PO Box 254

Berryville, AR 72616

870-423-6114

Madison County

PO Box 1047

Huntsville, AR 72740

479-738-2524

Marion County

PO Box 406

Yellville, AR 72687

870-449-3750

Newton County

PO Box 341

Jaspar, AR 72641

870-446-2337

Searcy County

PO Box 337

Marshall, AR 72650

870-448-3155

Washington County

PO Box 9147

Fayetteville, AR 72703

479-442-5194

