This spring, the Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $2,000 scholarship to a graduate of Harrison
High School. Shelter Agent Joan Bell sponsors and funds this scholarship.
A committee of local high school officials and community leaders will select the recipient. The
committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral
character and participation and leadership in school and community activities. The scholarship is given
without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants. The name of the
recipient will be announced at the Senior Assembly.
The student may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of
study beginning in the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic
degree at any accredited college or university. The Foundation makes payment directly to the school
the recipient selects.
Applications and additional information about the Shelter Foundation Scholarship is currently available
at the Joan Bell Insurance Agency located at 1312 Hwy 62-65 N in Harrison and in the school counselor’s office.
Applications should be completed and returned to the school counselor by March 31. For more information, interested seniors should contact the high school counselor or Shelter Insurance Agent
Joan Bell.
One purpose of the Shelter Insurance Foundation is to fund scholarships within the operating territory
of Shelter Insurance.
