Guild Mortgage, Weichart Reality, Shelter Insurance and Boone County TitleNet Solutions will host a 1st Time Homebuyer Information Session on March 24 at 6 p.m. at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower.
Buying your first home can be exciting, but also a little stressful. Potential buyers are bombarded with confusing (and often incorrect) information about the process when they begin to research the subject on line that they decide to just renew the lease on the apartment.
This session will bring clear and concise information to the public at no charge. A team of experts from local businesses will be happy to help and answer questions. They will provide information and resources for first time home buyers or even people looking to refinance in today’s favorable market.
Guild Mortgage will be there to discuss the financial aspect of the purchase. They will provide information and resources for first time home buyers. Loan experts will be available to answer questions about down payment options, loan approval, interest rates and separate hearsay from facts about home loans.
Representatives from Shelter Insurance will be present to provide information about homeowners insurance policies and answer questions.
Weichart Realtors will be in attendance to explain the roles and responsibilities of the real estate agent during the process of buying or selling a home.
TitleNet Solutions representatives will be ready to answer questions and explain what title insurance does to protect the buyer during a purchase.
This informative event is free of charge for anyone interested in becoming more informed and confident when they decide to become a homeowner. To R.S.V.P., please go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/904094eaeaa2fa7fe3-first1 or go to Guild Mortgage Harrison’s facebook page, or by calling (870) 414-3755.
