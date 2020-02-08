Guild Mortgage, Weichart Reality, Shelter Insurance and Boone County TitleNet Solutions will host a 1st Time Homebuyer Information Session on March 24 at 6 p.m. at Marie’s at The Seville. This meeting is to provide information and options to those considering purchasing a home.
Buying your first home can be exciting, but also a little stressful. Potential buyers are bombarded with confusing (and often incorrect) information about the process when they begin to research the subject on line. Add the unsolicited “expert advice” from friends and family to the commotion can result in a renter renewing their lease on their apartment!
Guild Mortgage will be there to discuss the financial aspect of the purchase. They will provide information and resources for first time home buyers. They will be there to answer questions about down payment options, loan approval, interest rates and separate hearsay from facts about home loans.
Shelter Insurance will be present to provide information about homeowners insurance policies and answer questions.
Weichart Realtors will be ready to clarify the role of the real estate agent and inform homebuyers what questions they should ask an agent.
TitleNet Solutions representatives will be there to explain what title insurance does to protect the buyer during a purchase.
This informative event is free of charge for anyone interested in becoming more informed and confident when they decide to become a homeowner. A link to register will be provided at a later date.
