Students in our community have been preparing for the Boone and Newton County Spelling Bees. The Boone County bee will be held Jan. 13 at the Durand Center at Crockett Tower. Kindergarten through 4th grade will begin competing at 9 a.m. and grades 5th through 8th will begin at 1 p.m. The Newton County Spelling Bee will be held on Jan. 14 at the Caroll Electric Community Building with all grades competing that day. In case of inclement weather, Boone County make up day will be Jan. 16 and Newton County will be Jan. 17.
Winners from both counties will go on to compete at the Arkansas State Spelling Bee that will be held on Feb. 1 at Cabot High School, located at 401 N. Lincoln St. in Cabot.
The Boone County Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Harrison Daily Times and Wood Motor Company and the Newton County Spelling Bee is sponsored by the Newton County Times and Wood Motor Company. The Arkansas State Spelling Bee will be sponsored by The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas. Winners of the State Spelling Bee will go on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Best of luck to all competitors. C-O-M-P-E-T-I-T-O-R-S. Competitors!
