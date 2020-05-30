The 2020 Summer Reading Program will have a new look this year given the pandemic, but it is on target to have the same amount of fun, learning, and prizes as ever before. Utilizing an online App called Beanstack, the summer reading program will have a virtual option this year, allowing kids and adults of all ages to participate from the safety of their own homes while having the opportunity to win prizes for reaching reading goals. Those who don't have access to the internet can sign up at the library and participate on paper for the same prizes.
Over 400 people participated in the Berryville Library's summer reading program last year logging in over 6800 reading hours. This year's program has taken on a new twist. We have the chance to raise $10,000 for a new library as part of a 10,000-hour community reading challenge. If the readers of Berryville can log 10,000 hours of reading this summer, the family of Judy G. Western will honor her love of books and community by matching each hour read with $1 and donate $10,000 to the Berryville Library Building Fund!
According to Julie Hall, Library Director, "Since the library has begun a 5-year campaign to raise the needed funds to build a new and expanded library, this generous challenge will not only push us as a community to meet the 10,000 hours of reading but will truly be a great kick off to our capital campaign. Judy Western was an avid reader, social worker, and a great mom. Her family can think of no better way to honor her memory than by issuing this challenge. But it will take all of us working together to meet the challenge. By signing up for Summer Reading and logging hours, you will be part of turning reading hours into dollars toward a new and improved library that will serve this community for the future. We need everyone's help this summer to reach this goal."
Imagine We're Not in Berryville Anymore! is this year's theme. Five separate challenges are available for readers and listeners ages 0 to 109. All reading completed in June and July counts. All types of reading count, including reading to others or listening to audiobooks. Area businesses will continue to donate prizes to those reaching their reading goals and the Beanstack app will have features that allow participants to keep track of their hours, post reviews of the books they are reading, and monitor our progress towards the 10,000-hour goal.
The Summer Reading Program begins June 1 and will conclude on July 31;. For more information or to get signed up, visit the Summer Reading 2020 page at www.berryvillelibrary.org or call your friends at the Berryville Library at 870-423-2323.
