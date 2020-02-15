I know a Beau who loves me so,
He's kind as He can be
And everywhere I go He goes
Because He cares for me
This Valentine is a Friend of mine,
So thoughtful, so serene
His Name is the Lamb of God,
A former Nazarene
Proverbs 18:24
—Jennifer Matlock/Diamond City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.