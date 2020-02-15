Trails Program Applications Now Available
The Arkansas State Highway Commission is pleased to announce that applications for the Arkansas Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and the Arkansas Recreational Trails Program (RTP) are now available.
Seminars will be held on Feb. 25 and March 17 at the Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Office Headquarters building (physical address listed below) to inform potential eligible sponsors of TAP and RTP requirements and responsibilities. A third seminar relaying this information will be held on April 7 at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Building in Springdale (physical address listed below). Registration for the seminars can be found at the web address listed below.
Eligible TAP projects include, but are not limited to:
• Construction of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure
• Construction of infrastructure related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers
• Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists or other non-motorized transportation users
• Any environmental mitigation activity, including pollution prevention and abatement activities
• Infrastructure related SRTS projects:
• Sidewalk improvements, traffic calming and speed reduction improvements
• Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements
• Non-infrastructure related SRTS projects:
• Public awareness campaigns and outreach
• Enforcement, encouragement and evaluation programs
• Bicycle and Pedestrian education or a walking school bus program in the vicinity of a K-8 school
Eligible RTP projects include, but are not limited to:
• Construction and major maintenance of motorized, non-motorized and multiple-use trails
• Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages
The TAP was authorized under the transportation bill, Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. The TAP redefined the former Transportation Enhancement activities and consolidated these eligible activities with the former Safe Routes to School (SRTS) program and projects previously funded through the discretionary National Scenic Byways program. The FAST Act also continued funding for the RTP.
Beginning today, Feb. 3, project applications for both programs, including general project guidelines, may be obtained at www.ardot.gov/tap/tap.aspx or
Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Office Headquarters c/o Program Management Division 10324 Interstate 30 Little Rock, AR 72209
Applications must be completed, returned and received either at the address shown above or emailed to LFPA@ardot.gov by May 1 at 4 p.m. Central Daylight Time to be considered for funding.
Applications may also be obtained in Room 503 of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Headquarters building located at the address above, or by calling 501-569-2481, faxing 501-569-2623 or emailing LFPA@ardot.gov.
Also at this time, the Department will continue the open application cycle for Arkansas Recreational Trails Program Motorized projects. These applications may be submitted year round and will be reviewed on a first come, first serve basis.
The address for the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Building is: Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission 1311 Clayton Street Springdale, AR 72762
