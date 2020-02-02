The Ponca Elk Center will host a Turkey Hunting Series at the Ponca Elk Education Center. There will be two instructional courses available:
Turkey Hunting 101
Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learn the basics of turkey hunting and make your own turkey call.
Target Practice
Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Practice your aim for turkey season. We will meet at the USFS Shelton Point Shooting Range near Deer, Arkansas. Call for directions. Shotguns will be available, but feel free to bring your own.
To Register: Call 870-861-2432 or email Lauren.Cannon@agfc.ar.gov.
