Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's exclusive provider of blood and plasma products to patients at over forty area hospitals, is experiencing a critical shortage of type O Negative red cells and AB Plasma. Donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.
Get a free shirt for donating in February
During the month of February, donors will receive a blue "Rewind" t-shirt; a retro look back on your favorite cassette mix tapes of the past.
On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area's blood needs. You can help by giving blood at the following drive:
Hillcrest Home 1111 Maplewood Road in Harrison
Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
CBCO is the sole local provider of blood for patients at more than 40 area hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas and southeast Kansas. Sick and injured hospital patients depend on CBCO donors to provide the lifesaving blood they need.
Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.
To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and present a valid photo ID. For more information about sharing your good health with others, please visit our website at www.cbco.org, or call toll-free (800) 280-5337. Thank you for giving life to your community.
