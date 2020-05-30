Things are quite busy with schools dismissed, jobs lost or other factors. There are over 600 families signed up for assistance at this time.
A large part of this is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the businesses closing, gloves, face masks, churches closing can lead to a frightening environment.
The Christian Food Room depends on donations to operate that usually come from fundraising events such as cookouts, chili suppers and gospel singing which are not possible at this time.
We are asking for donations for a better truck. Not a new one, just a better one. After countless trips to Harrison, Russellville and Springdale our old truck is no longer reliable.
Our bible tells us to “Love Thy Neighbor”. Perhaps someone we help could be your friend, your neighbor or your family. Whomever is in need, we are here to help.
Please show your love and support to the Christian Food Room by donating to our “Truck Fund” so we can continue to help those in need.
You are invited to come by and check out the Christian Food Room and see how we work to help so many.
We are located in the old Newton County Nursing Home at 504 West Court Street in Jasper.
Our mailing address is
P.O. Box 252
Jasper, AR 72641
