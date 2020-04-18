Donald Urioste and Sharon (Malone) Urioste of Pyatt celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 17. The couple was married April 17, 1970 at the First Baptist Church in Boise City, Oklahoma. Donald retired from Flexsteel after working as a Traffic Manager, and Sharon taught English at Bruno-Pyatt School and North Arkansas College.
The couple raised three children, Tracey Theil of Harrison, Steven Urioste of Yellville and Matt Urioste of Pyatt. They enjoy five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration will be announced after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.