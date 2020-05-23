Frank M. and Barbara (Ransom) Villines of Harrison celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23. The couple was married May 23, 1970 in Harrison. During their lives together, the couple has been involved in their family-owned businesses in Harrison including Villines Security Patrol (now Eagle Security, Inc.) and Villines Lock and Key.
The couple raised three children; James Villines of Springdale; the late John Villines and wife Amy both formerly of Harrison, and Allison Black and husband Chris of Western Grove. They enjoy numerous grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a host of family and friends.
A celebration will be held later in the summer.
