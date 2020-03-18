White River Waterkeeper To Host Harrison Clean Up
Crooked Creek runs through Harrison and its banks could use a good spring cleaning.
The White River Waterkeeper is organizing a clean up effort on Saturday, April 18 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Volunteers will be supplied with gloves and trash bags and are asked to meet at the pavilion at Minnie Harris Park. Boy Scout troops, Master Naturalists, civic organizations and the public are all encouraged to participate. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, Contact Jessie Green, White River Waterkeeper by phone or text at 501-915-2746.
