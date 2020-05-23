Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) today announced that Autumn Blaylock, a senior at Fayetteville High School, is the winner of the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for the Third District. Autumn’s drawing, entitled “Pandemic Prom,” will now be sent to Washington, D.C. to hang in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
Congressman Womack said, “A big congratulations to Autumn on winning the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Although this school year has been a bit different, our students didn’t let that stop them from submitting a broad range of art. I am always impressed to see the talent, creativity, and artistic promise of our high schoolers. I thank all of our participants and look forward to having another drawing from the Third District hang in the U.S. Capitol next to other pieces from across the nation.”
This year’s competition featured 17 pieces of art from several different high schools throughout Arkansas’s Third Congressional District. Entries were reviewed by a panel of local judges, including Larissa Randall (Curatorial Assistant, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art), Barbara Putnam (Executive Director, Community Creative Center), and Cynthia Coughlin (Arts Patron).
Judges “Top 5” Finalists:
1st Place: Autumn Blaylock, Fayetteville High School, “Pandemic Prom”
2nd Place: Anthony Tello, Southside High School, “Overcoming Adversity”
3rd Place: Anthony Tello, Southside High School, “Community Heroes”
4th Place: Cassie Jankowski, Homeschool, “What Love Looks Like?”
5th Place: Nicole Golden, Flippin High School, “Keep Fighting”
Submissions were also considered for the Patriot Award, which honors a piece that celebrates and artfully represents American ideals. This recognition was presented to Hannah Williams, a senior at Harrison High School, for her “World War II Veteran” oil painting, which showcases the portrait of a World War II veteran with an abstract American flag in the background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.