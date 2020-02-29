Yellville-Summit Kindergarten Registration will be held March 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yellville-Summit Central office. Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2020 may register for the upcoming school year. Please bring the following documents to register:
Birth Certificate
Immunization Record
Social Security Card
Proof of EPSDT (well child) screening within the past 2 years.
Contact the Marion County Health Office at (870) 449-4259 to make an appointment for immunizations if they are not complete.
If you are unable to attend, contact Teresa Eastin, Elementary Counselor, at (870) 449-4244 or email teresa.eastin@ysk12.com.
