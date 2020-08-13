Editor’s Note: This is the full article written by retired Judge Donald West that will be divided up into several articles for newsprint.
S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. I.N.F.A.N.T.S. A.N.D. S.T.I.L.L. C.O.U.N.T.I.N.G. That is 60,000,000 INFANTS AND STILL COUNTING. That is ten times the number of God’s Chosen People murdered, massacred, slain, and slaughtered by Nazi Germany between 1938 and 1945 (6,000,000); that is sixty times the number of Armenian Christians murdered, massacred, slain, and slaughtered by the Muslim Turks between 1915 and 1916 (1,000,000) during World War One.
Those were the two greatest acts of genocide in human history until a new era dawned in this world of murder, massacre, slaying, and slaughter in January, 1973. It all began and remains right here in the “good ole U.S.A.” And all the victims, the sons and daughters of our nation, were and are the unborn, the near born, and the post-born as the result of botched efforts by the abortionists and his accomplice, the “mother,” who has decided to turn her womb into her child’s grave!!!
This is a HOLOCAUST ON STEROIDS — AMERICAN STYLE!!! And for the S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. S.L.A.I.N. I.N.F.A.N.T.S. A.N.D. S.T.I.L.L. C.O.U.N.T.I.N.G., indeed, it is the F.I.N.A.L. S.O.L.U.T.I.O.N.
S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. I.N.F.A.N.T.S. A.N.D. S.T.I.L.L. C.O.U.N.T.I.N.G.: Snip, snip, snap, slice, dice; chop up, cut up, saw off, rip off; behead; eviscerate; dilate and extract intact, (a procedure whereby late in the pregnancy, the abortionist reaches into the birth canal; reverses the infant’s direction from its head to its feet; draws the infant by his or her newly positioned feet through the birth canal to where only the head remains therein; takes a sharp instrument, — and any ole sharp instrument will do; perforates the back of the infant’s head at its base; applies a fully engaged suction hose into the newly created perforation; sucks out the infant’s brain thereby collapsing the skull; and then extracts intact, sorta, the now “medically determined to be mere tissue;” that was moments before a living, thriving, six to nine pound fully developed human creation of God: now flippantly categorized as just another late term abortion; Next!)
Oh, how sophisticated we are in medicine! How flippant and sly we are in language; five to six inches is all that separates this “constitutional right” from being murder; then, this now superfluous piece of flesh will be incinerated; trashed, or the infant body parts sold, for such critical things as people’s cosmetic needs; and abbra caddabra, these little, precious. potential candidates for poster child for Gerber Baby Food products have had their candidacies eliminated, and for all other things pertaining to life on this planet as well.
But that’s OK!!! Because SCOTUS says it’s OK. You know, back there in that good ole year of enlightenment of 1973 when those “justices” displayed and granted us American peons their “wisdom” in that sterling display of legal jurisprudence called Roe (a pseudonym for someone who didn’t want their identity known, at least in those early days of the moral and sexual revolution; but today, some brag as to how many abortions they have had, with one “mother” claiming eight!) v. Wade (a Texas state official who was denying an abortion to that poor lady under a Texas law which outlawed abortions pursuant to, gasp!!!, Judeo-Christian standards, Old Testament and New Testament of all things; gasp!); which nullified not only Texas’ law, but every other state’s anti-abortion laws in this here United States as well.
When Judah and Jerusalem were buckling and cratering under the invasion and besieging forces of Nebuchadnezzar and his Babylonian army in 586 BC, Jeremiah declared one of God’s reasons for their calamity was child sacrifice (more later): “I (God) brought you into a bountiful country to eat its fruit and its goodness. But when you (Israel) entered, you defiled My land (did you catch that “My” statement?) and made (this one, too?) My heritage (the people and the land) an ABOMINATION. The priests did not say, ‘Where is the Lord?’, AND THOSE WHO HANDLE THE LAW DID NOT KNOW ME”. (Catch that, SCOTUS and countless federal and state “justices” and “judges” as well?). Jeremiah 2:7-8.
In Jeremiah 4:22, God declares to Israel: “For My people are foolish, they have not known Me. They are silly children, and they have no understanding. They are wise to do EVIL, but to do good they have no knowledge.” In Ezekiel 13:19, God states, ”And will you profane Me among My people … killing people who should not die (INFANTS?), and keeping people alive who should not live (MURDEROUS CRIMINALS? — Such as Dzhokhar Tsarnaev of Boston Marathon fame), by your lying to My people who listen to lies?” (Guess what? SCOTUS lies!!; and, like Israel, our nation has heeded our leader’s lies!!). God further states three times in Jeremiah 5:9, 29, as well at 9:9: “’Shall I not punish them for these things?’ says the Lord. ‘Shall I not AVENGE Myself on such a nation as this?’” And God through Isaiah also had a pertinent declaration for Israel and us too: “FOR THE LEADERS OF THIS PEOPLE CAUSE THEM TO ERR, AND THOSE WHO ARE LED BY THEM ARE DESTROYED.” Isaiah 9:16 (Notice again, that last word).
Imagine! That our civilization and culture could ever be so benighted as to have had such silly traditions and laws even from the foundation of our nation; and even before when Northern and Western Europe embraced Christianity over the centuries after the life, sacrificial and substitutionary death, and glorious resurrection and ascension of the Son of God, Jesus, the Christ, circa 33AD.
Oh, it is so wonderful to be liberated from those ancient, archaic, neanderthalic, Judeo-Christian precepts, laws, ordinances, statutes, commandments, and interfereors with our lives that have too long hog-tied our ability to enjoy life to the fullest; even though others must now die for us to be able to do so! But thanks be to SCOTUS we have been unchained, unbound, unfettered, liberated, freed!!! Happy times are here again!!! If it feels good, Just Do It!!! Hang the consequences (besides, there are no consequences, says SCOTUS, for killing S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. I.N.F.A.N.T.S. A.N.D. S.T.I.L.L. C.O.U.N.T.I.N.G.!). For it’s all about the woman’s right to choose; it is nothing less than women’s reproductive rights that must be protected, right? (or maybe, just maybe, it’s really the UNREPRODUCTIVE rights of women that must be protected); it’s all about the life, health, and well-being of the mother, right? Although the only ones that seem to be in peril and dying are the mothers’ infants; Oh, forgive me! Sorry! I mean the fetus, or unwanted glob of flesh, or mere inconvenient tissue, or embarrassing growth, or whatever.
Let me quote to you portions of a news article out of the State of Indiana in February, 2020: “South Bend, Indiana — a mass burial was held on Wednesday for more than 2,400 fetal remains (you read that correctly!) found last year in the Illinois garage of a doctor who performed abortions.
“Dr. Ulrich Klopfer operated three abortion clinics (not one, but three) in South Bend, Indiana, before his license was suspended in 2015 (and it wasn’t even for the killing of the 2,400 babies; might have been for “inadequate or unsanitary facilities”). He died on September 3, 2015.
“While going through his belongings after his death, his family found medically preserved remains at his home in Will County — about 45 miles from Chicago. Investigators found 2,411 fetal remains (don’t you just love these euphemisms) in the doctor’s garage and additional ones in the trunk of his vehicle. The shocking discovery of these remains was horrifying to anyone with normal sensibilities,” (excluding SCOTUS and hosts of our political “leaders” and their supporters, of course. For them, it’s just business as usual!) Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said.
Hill held the burial at a cemetery in South Bend, ‘keeping them together in rest, each of them connected by their common fate,’ (having unloving, uncaring, destructive, “mothers”?) he said. ‘Each of these 2,411 was a life, a life that was terminated and each life deserves to be secure in a final resting place with dignity and respect, as should be afforded all human beings.’ (They used to be entitled to a lot more than that until SCOTUS gave us Roe v. Wade.)
“Officials say the fetuses (notice again the convenient use of a euphemism) were aborted at clinics operated by Klopfer in Indiana between 2000 and 2003.” (Only that long? Uhmmm!) wpsdlocal6.com.
So now, thanks be to SCOTUS, it’s off to our nation’s new “god of convenience” altar, the abortionists clinics (sorry, the healthcare providers clinics); dispose of the infant, and then it’s full speed ahead to Nirvana! The sky is now the limit, right? Or maybe, just maybe, it’s not the sky, but the depth of depths that is the destiny for a nation, our nation, any nation, any combination of nations, including the nation of Israel, as the result of its, their, our, revision, reversion, and retrogression from Judeo-Christian civilization into heathenistic, paganistic, barbaric, moral and spiritual depravity, unhinged savagery, sadistic mayhem, and GENOCIDAL INFANTICIDE.
It certainly turned out that way for Israel, and they have been paying a horrific, terrifying price ever since for its child sacrifice and other misdeeds throughout its very long history. There will be more on that aspect later, but here are a few clues. Ezekiel 16:20: “Moreover, you (Israel) took your sons and your daughters, whom you bore to Me (notice to whom), and these you sacrificed to them (idols) to be DEVOURED. Were your acts of harlotry a small matter, that you have slain My children (notice whose!) and offered them up to them (idols) by causing them to pass through the fire?” Ezekiel 16:36: “Thus says the Lord God: “Because your filthiness was poured out and your nakedness uncovered in your harlotry with your lovers, and with all your abominable idols, and because of the BLOOD OF YOUR CHILDREN which you gave to them (idols).” Ezekiel 16:36. “And I (God) pronounced them (Israel) unclean because of their ritual gifts in that they caused all their firstborn to pass through the fire that I might MAKE THEM DESOLATE and that they might know that I am the Lord” (We are all going to get to know “that [He] is the Lord” from this.). Ezekiel 20:26. In the meantime, please refer to the first paragraph for a reminder of just one, and at least to today in loss of life, the greatest one, of the calamities that have befallen that tragic nation over the last 2.9 millennia.
Remember, too, that the apostle Paul in I Corinthians 10: 1-12 declared that Israel is an example and an admonition (a warning) to us of today. And all the examples and admonitions that he notes have one thing in common. You guessed it: they are all bad!!!!! Hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and hundreds of thousands of Israel died for their insolence, impudence, idolatry, stiff-necked obstinacy and rebellion, until it became millions just eighty years ago (1938-1945). Israel has just only rarely adhered to her God because of these destructive national characteristics down through her 4000 year history. Characteristics that our nation has now embraced and adopted, thanks be to SCOTUS and hosts of our political “leaders”!
This once great nation of ours which began so well a mere four hundred years ago, initiated a movement just six decades ago to dismantle our God based Judeo-Christian culture, and “ape” (sorry, apes!) Israel’s behavior that has brought it such unmitigated calamity. Know this: It matters not in the least what country or people decide to behave this way, whether it’s God’s Chosen Nation or otherwise, the results are eventually the same: calamity!!! catastrophe!!! disaster!!! And God’s own people Israel are His poster child for what happens to a rebellious nation (Leviticus 26; Deuteronomy 28-32; Jeremiah 15; Ezekiel 2, 3, 16, 20). What does it take for us to figure this out? Surely this country does not want to endure what Israel has; but being engulfed in our self-imposed ignorance of God, His Word, and His standards, and our arrogance toward God, have obviously blinded us to the ultimate consequences that inevitably follow. We really don’t want to go there, but that is assuredly where we are going: God’s anger, fury, wrath, indignation, judgment, vengeance, punishment, and yes, ultimately, annihilation (you have read the end of the Book, haven’t you?).
The God of Israel, The God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob/Israel very early on advised, informed, warned, and demanded that Israel should never, and He meant NEVER (even if it means being in contravention to, gasp!, SCOTUS), engage in the behavior, customs, and practices of the people that He was leading Israel to conquer, dispossess, destroy, and annihilate: the Canaanites. Hear what God through Moses said to His people Israel: Leviticus 18:21. “And you shall not let any of your descendants pass through the fire (sacrifice) to Molech, nor shall you profane the name of your God; I am the Lord.” God also told Jeremiah the following in Jer.1:4: “Then the word of the Lord came to me (Jeremiah) saying: 5.’Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; before you were born I sanctified you …;’” Before birth! Before gestation! Before conception! Before! Before! Before!
Clearly, God in His omniscience and omnipotence has known each of us in perpetuity; and it is far beyond insanity to wantonly destroy that which God not only knows, but has created for a purpose. Molech is, of course, old hat, but as previously noted, we still have our pagan gods of today; and S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. I.N.F.A.N.T.S. A.N.D. C.O.U.N.T.I.N.G. have no less been sacrificed to our pagan gods of today as they were to the pagan gods of Canaan 3400 years ago. So what? So, God tells us so what!!!
Leviticus 18:24: “Do not DEFILE yourselves with any of these things; for by all these the nations are DEFILED which I am CASTING OUT before you, 25. For the land is DEFILED, therefore I visit the PUNISHMENT of its INIQUITY upon it, and the land VOMITS out its inhabitants. 26. You shall therefore keep My statutes and My judgments, and shall not commit any of these ABOMINATIONS … 27. for all these ABOMINATIONS the men of the land have done, who were before you (the Egyptians and Canaanites, Leviticus 18:2), and thus the land is DEFILED; 28. lest the land VOMIT you out ALSO when (God’s omniscience is on display here) you DEFILE it as IT VOMITED out the nations that were before you. 29. For WHOEVER commits any of these ABOMINATIONS, the persons who commit them shall be cut off (put to death) from among their people. 30. Therefore you shall keep My ordinance, so that you do not commit any of these ABOMINABLE customs which were committed before you, and that you do not DEFILE yourselves by them: I am the Lord your God.’” Can this be any clearer? What else in God’s name do we need? O yeah, I forgot. You have to believe and know there is God before you can have any inclination to follow Him and His instructions rather than our own deviant, depraved, demented inclinations.
Well, I suspect that most reading this material are not abortionists or participants in the act of an abortion, but what about supporting abortion through personal encouragement, monetarily or otherwise, of organizations such as, euphemistically named, “Planned Parenthood” (a more accurate name would be: Eradicating Parenthood; for no mother who wants her child and wants to be a parent would go to “Planned Parenthood” for their kind of “support”, now would they?), political activity, or party affiliation that supports wholeheartedly the woman’s ‘right to choose” and “pro-choice” advocates and candidates across the country?
God has a word for us all on that as well: Leviticus 20:1: “Then the Lord spoke to Moses saying, 2.‘AGAIN, you shall say to the children of Israel: Whoever of the children of Israel, or of the strangers who sojourn in Israel, who gives any of his descendants to Molech, he shall surely be put to death. The people of the land shall stone him with stones. 3. I will set My face against that man, and will cut him off from his people, because he has given some of his descendants to Molech, to DEFILE My sanctuary and PROFANE My holy name. 4. AND if the people of the land should in any way hide (disregard) their eyes from the man, when he gives some of his descendants to Molech, and they do not kill him, 5. then I will set My face against that man and against his family; and I will cut him off from his people, and all who prostitute themselves with him to commit idolatry with Molech.’” Keep this clearly in mind. God is a very strong believer in the death penalty! Remember: “The wages of sin is DEATH…” Romans 6:23. And that goes for nations as well as individuals! Just ask Israel!
So, what did I think or do about all of this back in that watershed year of 1973? Nothing! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!!!! I was one who “hid his eyes from the man.” Leviticus 20:4 and 5, above. And had I been aware of God’s truth, and had I wanted to speak out or protest SCOTUS brainless, murderous, morally, spiritually, bankrupt vomit of a decision; I would have had nothing to fear in the way of repercussions; unlike the too, few, poor, normal German citizens who were watching their country go demonic under Nazi anti-Jewish pogroms beginning in 1933 that would, oh, so quickly metastasize into the Holocaust! But me? Not this boy! No sireee, because I was too, too, busy playing tennis!
Why was I so pitifully disconnected, unconcerned, unmoved? Because I was willfully disobedient, rebellious, and moronic in my relationship with my God, and thereby consequently and grotesquely ignorant of His Word; had no clue as to His incalculable and inestimable love or how much He cares for His “little ones” as well as His “big ones;” has been loving and caring from eternity past; and has been informing and attempting to instruct and educate His human creatures “in the way they should go”(Proverbs 22:6) from as early as 1400 BC through Moses. And all that was immensely, intensely, ultimately and eternally magnified and demonstrated 2000 years ago by and through the coming of Jesus Himself, the very IMAGE of God; that the Triune God has created, cared, and loved, each one of us individually: every, single, last, one, of His human creations. So much so, as to then willingly die for us! (Remember what Jesus, himself, said: “Greater love no one has than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” John 15:13. Why did I not have a clue? Here it is again. Because, for the most part, I would not read and embrace God’s Written Word, His love letter to me, you, and every, single, last, one, of His human creations!!!!!!!!!!!
That, my friends, is what epitomizes and defines GROTESQUE ERROR AND STUPIDITY!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s been a major problem of mine all of my life due to disobedience and rebellion. And that GROTESQUE ERROR AND STUPIDITY, engaged in by me and several hundred million other of my fellow Americans, has helped create and produce this DEPRAVED, DEMENTED, DEVIANT, DEBAUCHED, DESTRUCTIVE, AND DEGENERATED CULTURE, SOCIETY, AND NATION CALLED THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. The nation that I have loved ever since I became aware of what a nation was.
America the Beautiful? W.I.T.H. S.I.X.T.Y. M.I.L.L.I.O.N. S.L.A.U.G.H.T.E.R.E.D. I.N.F.A.N.T.’S. B.L.O.O.D. O.N. O.U.R. H.A.N.D.S. A.N.D. S.T.I.L.L. C.O.U.N.T.I.N.G???? Are you kidding?? Not even close! Not in the same ballpark! Not even in the same universe! But what we are is what God said and says we are: A NATION DEFILED. A PEOPLE DEFILED. Due, among other things, to this A.B.O.M.I.N.A.T.I.O.N. euphemistically called a “woman’s right to choose.” At any rate, God is not even a little impressed with our mental, moral, spiritual and linguistic pirouettes and gymnastics; twisted twists and contorted contortions. And the God of Israel will only tolerate and allow our A.B.O.M.I.N.A.T.I.O.N.S. to exist for a time.
History, Biblical and secular, have shown that to be the case, time and time and time again (Moab, Edom, Ammon, Philistia, Canaan, Israel, Assyria, Judah, Babylon, Greece, Rome, Tsarist Russia, Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, to mention a mere few of our national predecessors and fellow nations). So how long? Only the God of Israel knows. But every day like today in this ENVIRONMENT OF MURDER AND DEATH that we have created and allow to continue; the fact that it is still relatively peaceful, still relatively tranquil, still relatively prosperous is an unmitigated miracle. It is nothing less than the continuing display, for the present moment at least, of some of God’s greatest characteristics, traits, and attributes: PATIENCE, LONG-SUFFERANCE, FORBEARANCE, FORGIVENESS, AND LOVE, PERSONIFIED IN JESUS THE CHRIST; AND WE, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS A NATION, HAD BETTER SEIZE THE FORGIVENESS CHRIST OFFERS BY FAITH IN HIM WHILE THAT OPPORTUNITY, ASTONISHINGLY AND STUNNINGLY, STILL REMAINS AVAILABLE.
