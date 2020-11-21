11.21 Cups of Kindness-WEB.jpg

Better Home Care staff (from left) Melinda Harvey, Meegan Stanbrough, Faye Trice, Debbie Breedlove and Shelby Justice delivered fresh flower cup arrangements to patients to celebrate World Kindness Day.

Better Home Care celebrated World Kindness Day, Nov. 13, by spreading cups of love to patients at Sommerset Senior Living at Harrison and Sommerset Senior Living and Mt. Vista. Meegan Stanbrough, director and CEO and the Better Home Care staff made fresh flower cup arrangements with a message of hope and love. The message is that kindness is a gift everyone can afford to give. In the effort to promote kindness in the community, Meegan chose nursing home patients. She acknowledged the stress caused by the absence of family connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Meegan shared a quote,”Everywhere you go aim to leave a glitter trail of kindness behind you.”

