Charles and Norvena (Pruitt) Davis will celebrate 50 years of marriage. They were married at Liberty Assembly of God Church with Donald Hathcock officiating on July 20,1970.
They have two children, Richard Davis of Austin, Texas and Maria (Davis) Rogers and husband Chris Rogers of Bergman and four grandchildren: Braeden, McKenna, Callen and Aria.
Due to the special circumstances right now no event will be held to keep everyone well. We are asking to help them celebrate please send cards to 8185 Dubuque Rd N Omaha, AR 72662.
