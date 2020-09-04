9.5 Earnest 50th anniversary-WEB.jpg

Roger and Linda (Phillips) Earnest celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Aug. 29. Due to COVID-19, no gatherings are planned at this time. The couple has two children, Ali Whitaker of Tulsa, Oklahoma and R.G. Earnest of Harrison and four grandchildren.

