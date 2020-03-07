Nunsense II: The Second Coming will be #LiveAtTheLyric March 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m., and let us tell you that you are in for quite a ride! Nunsense II: The Second Coming takes place six weeks after the sisters have staged their first benefit (previously seen in Nunsense). The sisters are back presenting a "thank-you" show for all the people who supported them in the past. But now they're a bit slicker, having been "bitten by the theater bug." Mother Superior (Diana Goucher) opens the show by greeting the audience and apologizing for their set constraints (the Interfaith Musical Society is presenting “Mikado”) and the nuns introduce themselves (Liani Cash as Sister Mary Leo; Ann Lemley as Sister Robert Anne; Stephanie Jean Hankins as Sister Amnesia; Allison Redman as Sister Mary Hubert).
Things are going as smoothly as can be expected when you're working with nuns-turned-actors, when the ladies find out that, not only is there a talent scout in the audience, but Sister Mary Amnesia has won the Publishers Clearing House AND two Franciscans are claiming her as their own! Now, the sisters are going to have to deal with nun-napping, Elvis impersonations, and the polka.
With more wacky characters making up a stellar cast, such as Sister Julia, Child of God (Bannon Jones), Father Virgil (Preston Garrison), Sister Mary Brendan (Laura Bracken), Sister Mary Luke (Rhonda Matthews), Brother Timothy (Bannon Jones) and Sister Mary Myopia (Christy Still), things are quickly off to a rousing start, and as these hilarious nuns do their thing, you will surely be rolling in the Lyric aisles!
Nunsense II: The Second Coming will be #LiveAtTheLyric March 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. and March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets on sale at TheLyric.org.
Then, stick around on March 22 after the play until 7 p.m., because that's when Albert Cummings will once again grace our stage! “With mesmerizing extended guitar jams, Cummings’ Fender Strat sings while he takes you on a twisting, turning blues roller coaster. Featuring a tight, pristine tone and strong vocals to match, the seasoned entertainer has incorporated the influence of his musical idols while maintaining a distinct, genre-bending style and sound all his own. With six studio albums, two live records and a new label, Albert Cummings is back and better than ever!” Tickets on sale at TheLyric.org.
Nunsense II: The Second Coming will be #LiveAtTheLyric March 14 and 21 at 7 p.m., March 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. Albert Cummings will be #LiveAtTheLyric March 22 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.