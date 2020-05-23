Buffalo National River Partners cancels Summer Concert
The Steel Creek Campground free summer concert at Buffalo National River has been cancelled for 2020. The concert, planned this year for July 18, allows its sponsor Buffalo National River Partners to educate the public about their mission, volunteer opportunities, and support for the Buffalo National River and to hopefully gain new members and renewal of present members. The family oriented event is co-sponsored by Adventure Subaru of Fayetteville and Jeff Dickerson of Shreveport, Louisiana. National Park Radio, a nationally known local band, has provided the folk/bluegrass music for the past four-years.
We are currently in Phase I of Arkansas’s reopening plan for the COVID-19 pandemic, but with COVID-19 numbers continuing to rise in Arkansas, there is too much uncertainty for when Phases II or III will begin. BNRP looks forward to continuing the concert for the summer of 2021.
