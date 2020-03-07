Carl and I hosted our quarterly International Convention of Faith Ministry meeting last Saturday evening. This is the organization we are licensed with for ministry. We were blessed with fifteen attendees at the meeting. The funeral services for Pastor Morna Stone’s brother, Rex Martin, was Saturday, Feb. 29. The ladies from Restoration Life Fellowship prepared and served dinner for the family after the services. March 7 is the date for the time to spring forward for Daylight Savings time. Many people like the Daylight Savings Time. I do not! The complaint I have is that when bed time comes, the sun is still shinning. When wake-up time comes, my body knows it is really 3:15 a.m. instead 4:15 a.m. as the clock states. Lee Hankins and Janice Harris went to Bull Shoals on Monday of this week. They had received a call from the home saying that sister Rozetta Badami was not doing very well.
